Registration Now Open for Winter ASE Certification Tests

ASE winter registration is now open through March 31. More than 54 ASE certification tests are available covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry.

Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. Each test costs $45, except L1, L2 and L3 tests which are $90 each. A $36 registration fee is paid once during the registration window, no matter