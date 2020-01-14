Mitchell RepairCenter Now Offers QuickBooks Online Integration

Mitchell announced that the Mitchell RepairCenter now connects with Intuit QuickBooks Online. This collaboration adds Intuit’s cloud-based accounting to repair facilities’ complete facility management capabilities within the RepairCenter solution.

“Mitchell’s integration with QuickBooks Online is an embodiment of our foundational vision to partner well, and delivers great value for our repair customers,” said Jack Rozint, SVP Repair Sales & Service, Auto Physical Damage, Mitchell. “Furthering Mitchell’s collaboration with one of the most robust accounting solutions demonstrates our desire to continuously invest in both our core repair product suite and cloud technology to drive innovation in collision repair. We look forward