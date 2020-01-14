Fisher Auto Parts Acquires Snavely and Dosch in Pennsylvania

Fisher Auto Parts acquired the seven Pennsylvania locations of Snavely and Dosch. The announcement was made Geoffrey Shifflett, area vice president. Steve Steinsnyder will continue to help grow the business.

Snavely and Dosch, founded in 1935, has parts distribution locations in Lancaster, Lititz, Mt. Joy, Willow Street, Quarryville and Red Lion and West York, Pa.

“Far and away, the primary rationale for selecting Fisher Auto Parts was the cultural fit. We operate in similar styles and share compatible philosophies. My colleagues who have had their businesses acquired have spoken with high regard about the Fisher organization, especially about their commitment