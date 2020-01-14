CCIF Announces 2020-2021 Steering Committee Members

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) announced the following new steering committee members for the 2020/2021 term:

Chair: Paul Prochilo, Simplicity Car Care

Collision Repairer

Tony De Santis, Fix Automotive Network

Koos Reineking, Lift Auto Group

Brady Chattington, CSN Image Auto Body

Murphy Tarves, Craftsman Group of Companies

OEM

Daniel Grenier, Mazda Canada

OEM Dealer

Alan Hughes, Can Clark Ford

Supplier

Ryan Mandell, Mitchell International

Tifarah Senkow, Advantage Parts Solutions

Insurer

Vice Maida, Desjardins Insurance

Special Advisor

Chelsea Stebner, Parr Auto Body

“It’s an absolute honour to serve as the incoming chairman and work with the existing and new