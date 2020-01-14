CCIF Announces 2020-2021 Steering Committee Members

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) announced the following new steering committee members for the 2020/2021 term:
Chair: Paul Prochilo, Simplicity Car Care
Collision Repairer
- Tony De Santis, Fix Automotive Network
- Koos Reineking, Lift Auto Group
- Brady Chattington, CSN Image Auto Body
- Murphy Tarves, Craftsman Group of Companies
OEM
- Daniel Grenier, Mazda Canada
OEM Dealer
- Alan Hughes, Can Clark Ford
Supplier
- Ryan Mandell, Mitchell International
- Tifarah Senkow, Advantage Parts Solutions
Insurer
- Vice Maida, Desjardins Insurance
Special Advisor
- Chelsea Stebner, Parr Auto Body
“It’s an absolute honour to serve as the incoming chairman and work with the existing and new
