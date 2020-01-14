CollisionWeek

CCIF Announces 2020-2021 Steering Committee Members

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) announced the following new steering committee members for the 2020/2021 term:

CCIF logoChair: Paul Prochilo, Simplicity Car Care

Collision Repairer

  • Tony De Santis, Fix Automotive Network
  • Koos Reineking, Lift Auto Group
  • Brady Chattington, CSN Image Auto Body
  • Murphy Tarves, Craftsman Group of Companies

OEM

  • Daniel Grenier, Mazda Canada

OEM Dealer

  • Alan Hughes, Can Clark Ford

Supplier

  • Ryan Mandell, Mitchell International
  • Tifarah Senkow, Advantage Parts Solutions

Insurer

  • Vice Maida, Desjardins Insurance

Special Advisor

  • Chelsea Stebner, Parr Auto Body

 “It’s an absolute honour to serve as the incoming chairman and work with the existing and new

