Boyd Group Enters California

Acquires nine collision repair locations in Southern California in two transactions.

The Boyd Group Inc. announced that it has entered the state of California via two acquisitions totaling nine locations in the suburban Los Angeles area. Six of the shops, including one intake center, are located in Corona, Lake Elsinore, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta and Palm Desert and previously operated as International Auto Crafters. The locations in Newhall, Santa Clarita and Valencia operated as Centre Pointe Collision.

All of these shops are located east of Los Angeles in Riverside County, the fourth-most populous county in California and 11th in the