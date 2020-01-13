VeriFacts Symposium February 20-21 in Newport Beach

The 11th VeriFacts Symposium is slated for February 20-21, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif. Held at the Fashion Island Hotel, the invitation-only event will feature two days of discussion of the changes ahead for the collision repair industry, collaborative solution development, exhibitor clinics and keynote speakers.

“The VeriFacts Symposium is an exclusive gathering of the premier collision repair industry leaders for two days to gain clarity on how we can collectively deliver the highest quality, safest, cost-effective collision repair for consumers throughout the country,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts Automotive. “The VeriFacts Symposium is a safe place for like-minded