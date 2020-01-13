OEConnection Announces Agreements with Lexus North America and Gulf States Toyota

Parts suppliers will use CollisionLink for collision repair parts marketing.

OEConnection (OEC) today announced agreements with two collision repair parts suppliers to use the company’s marketing solutions.

OEC will provide Lexus, a division of Toyota Motor North America, Inc., (Lexus) with CollisionLink, the Lexus Collision Parts Marketing Program. CollisionLink enables the dealer network to access competitive pricing on eligible OE parts orders from the expansive national CollisionLink body shop network, which now covers over 94 percent of all consumer vehicles on the road in North America.

“We are excited to bring Lexus on board and to assist with their collision