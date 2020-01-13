Copart Germany Opens New Munich East Location

Copart Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of the global online vehicle auction company Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), opened its new Munich East location at Hitzinger Wiesen 5 in Pilsting.

“With our new Munich East location, we are pleased to make it more convenient for our buyers to purchase vehicles from Copart,” said Kai Siersleben, Managing Director of Copart Germany.

Copart’s Munich East location is 17.3 acres and has the capacity to store 1,800 vehicles.

“I am proud of the Copart Germany team’s successful opening of the Munich East location,” said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair. “From Munich to Berlin, Copart now