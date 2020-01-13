BASF to Host 2020 Bentley Glasurit Refinish Training

Paint technicians working at accredited or soon-to-be accredited Bentley body shops can now sign up for Glasurit refinish courses held at various BASF training centers throughout 2020.

Bentley Level 1 Glasurit Refinish Courses (BEN100) provide paint shop technicians with a comprehensive knowledge of the Bentley Motors refinish application process. This is a unique course which focuses on the requirements outlined in the Bentley Motors repair manual, concentrating on Mirror, Piano and Satin finishes.

Bentley Level 2 Advanced Glasurit Refinish Courses (BEN200) has been updated for 2020 and provides technicians with comprehensive knowledge of the process application of special Glasurit finishes