AASP/NJ Northeast Trade Show March 20-22

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is just 10 weeks away. The association is excited to once again bring the best in education, equipment, products and innovation to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. on March 20-22.

Detailed information on the event and registration is available online.

“We are once again looking forward to NORTHEAST,” comments AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant. “I can’t wait to attend the trade show, because it’s the number one place to see every new type of equipment and any new service being offered to our industry.”