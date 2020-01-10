Universal Technical Institute Announces Senior Leadership Team Changes

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) announced several changes to its senior leadership team. Todd Hitchcock joined the company as its Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Lori Smith was promoted to Chief Information Officer. Also, a national search is underway for Chief Commercial Officer.

Hitchcock, who has been consulting for UTI for two years, has been named to the newly created position of Senior Vice President – Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, effective January 6, 2020. In this role, he will oversee implementation of the company’s current strategy and lead UTI’s work to identify and leverage new opportunities for growth.