Plymouth Rock Partners with AAA Western and Central New York to Expand Auto Insurance Offering

Plymouth Rock Assurance announced that it has partnered with AAA Western and Central New York to deliver savings on home and auto insurance. The announcement follows last month’s announcement that Plymouth Rock created a similar program for AAA Northeast members in New York.

“Plymouth Rock has a history of providing exceptional services and innovative products to our customers,” said Hal Belodoff, President and COO, The Plymouth Rock Company Incorporated. “We’re glad to be partnering with AAA Western and Central New York to offer its members savings on insurance, in addition to the many benefits of a AAA membership. We look