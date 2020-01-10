Interview: Ramon Suarez, Solera Audatex

In our video interview, Suarez, regional managing director for Solera Audatex, details how the company is integrating the capabilities from different global Solera companies into the products and services collision repair shops and insurers use every day.

The role technology plays in our lives continues to expand. For collision repair facility operators and auto insurance companies, the need to address changing vehicle construction and electronic systems and its impact on operations and investment will be a critical success factor. A key piece of the response is expanding the use of information systems and analytic solutions in their operations to diagnose