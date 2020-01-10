Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Fort McMurray to its network. Owner John Soleas has been in the automotive industry for as long as he can remember and has owned his shop since 2012.

“My father and both brothers are also in the industry, so I’ve been around cars my entire life,” said Soleas.

Chris Peterson, Regional Vice President for Fix Network Western Canada concludes, “We are excited to welcome Fix Auto Fort McMurray to the network. John and his team have many years of industry experience and are committed to high quality repairs and a great