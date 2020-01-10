AMECA Selects Hansen VTF to Support Automotive Lighting Certification Program

The Automotive Manufacturer Equipment Compliance Agency, Inc. (AMECA) announced that Hansen VTF will perform the vehicle test fits for automotive lighting components in the AMECA Automotive Lighting ISO-Certification (A2LA) program.

As part of AMECA’s continuing improvement for its A2LA accredited automotive lighting ISO-Certification, AMECA choose Hansen VTF because of their experience, knowledge and reputation. Having Hansen VTF conduct the vehicle test fit will ensure that consumers, installers, automotive insurance companies will have the highest quality parts possible.

An A2LA Certification Body since 2017, AMECA has been committed to the vehicle safety business since its creation in 1994.

Hansen VTF Labs