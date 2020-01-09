Mitchell Donates $3.4 Million of Cloud Estimating Solutions to Collision Repair Schools

Mitchell has donated more than $3,400,000 worth of its Mitchell Cloud Estimating solution to dozens of US collision repair and technical schools. The donation of the cloud-based estimating solution, which writes estimates on collision damage, assists students by teaching them the estimating writing process to prepare them for work upon graduation.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to give back, both to our professional and local communities,” said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Auto Physical Damage Solutions at Mitchell International. “Our cloud-based estimating solution has brought our industry into the future, in that it frees estimators from