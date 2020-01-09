CollisionWeek

Massachusetts Right to Repair Bills Scheduled For Hearing January 13

Legislature will hold a hearing on more than a dozen bills that seek to update the Commonwealth’s laws requiring consumer and independent auto repair facility access to necessary technical information.

The Massachusetts Legislature’s Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure will hold a hearing on Monday, January 13 on proposed legislation to update automotive right to repair laws to take into account new technologies such as telematics.

As CollisionWeek reported last March, the organization that supported the passage of a 2012 Right to Repair law in the commonwealth, is supporting new legislation to revise the existing law to

