Kevin Short Named New President and CEO of MEDCO and ORS Nasco

ORS Nasco and MEDCO, wholesale distributors of industrial and automotive aftermarket products which was acquired by One Equity Partners (OEP) from Essendant in October, announced the appointment of Kevin Short as the new President & CEO.

“Kevin brings over 25 years of experience in multiple sales, operations and general management roles. His extensive distribution experience will help us both internally as well as connecting with our customers,” said Manny Perez de la Mesa, Chairman of ORS Nasco and MEDCO. “The Board is confident in Kevin’s ability