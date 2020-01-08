PPG to Acquire Industria Chimica Reggiana

Italy-based automotive refinish coatings manufacturer sells products in more than 70 countries.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Industria Chimica Reggiana (ICR) S.p.A., a manufacturer of paints and coatings for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, ICR is based in Italy and manufactures automotive refinish products, including putties, primers, basecoats and clear coats under the SPRINT brand. The company also makes a complete range of coatings, enamels and