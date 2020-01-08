Global Automakers and Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers Associations Merge

The Global Automakers and The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers today announced the formation of a new association leveraging the expansive history of both organizations while creating a single, unified industry voice. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents manufacturers and value chain partners who together produce nearly 99 percent of all light-duty vehicles sold in the United States.

The organization will be the acknowledged automotive industry resource and will focus its advocacy work on creating a safe and transformative path for the industry’s growth. John Bozzella, former president and CEO of Global Automakers, will lead the organization.

“As the singular, clear