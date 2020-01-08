CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Global Automakers and Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers Associations Merge

Global Automakers and Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers Associations Merge

By Leave a Comment

The Global Automakers and The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers today announced the formation of a new association leveraging the expansive history of both organizations while creating a single, unified industry voice. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents manufacturers and value chain partners who together produce nearly 99 percent of all light-duty vehicles sold in the United States.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation logoThe organization will be the acknowledged automotive industry resource and will focus its advocacy work on creating a safe and transformative path for the industry’s growth. John Bozzella, former president and CEO of Global Automakers, will lead the organization.

 “As the singular, clear

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey