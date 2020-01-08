Assured Performance Appoints 5 Regional Directors

Assured Performance announced the appointment of f regional directors to spearhead the launch of its national 5-STAR Certified Repair Provider (CRP) program. The regional directors are Larry Seida, Midwest and Northeast Regions; Brent Henkle Southeast Region; Gary Rowley, Southwest Region; and Chuck Hunt, Northwest Region. All of the regional directors have successful hands-on body shop ownership/management experience and extensive systems management expertise. Each now has a support team that answers directly to them as well as oversees field Business Analysts and On-site Auditor-Inspectors within their respective regions.

All of the regional directors will answer to Craig Seelinger, who was recently