Most Americans Believe Vehicle Ownership Is Good Investment But New Transportation Options May Change Views

A new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC) shows that motor vehicle ownership is considered a good investment by most adults, but that attitudes toward ownership are challenged by the availability of transportation alternatives such as Uber and Lyft. Two-thirds of all respondents surveyed for the study (66 percent) either strongly or somewhat agreed that owning or leasing a vehicle was a good investment. However, one-third of all respondents (32 percent) said that it was very or somewhat likely that they would forego owning or leasing a vehicle if they had ready access to autonomous vehicles operated by companies