CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Most Americans Believe Vehicle Ownership Is Good Investment But New Transportation Options May Change Views

Most Americans Believe Vehicle Ownership Is Good Investment But New Transportation Options May Change Views

By Leave a Comment

A new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC) shows that motor vehicle ownership is considered a good investment by most adults, but that attitudes toward ownership are challenged by the availability of transportation alternatives such as Uber and Lyft. Two-thirds of all respondents surveyed for the study (66 percent) either strongly or somewhat agreed that owning or leasing a vehicle was a good investment. However, one-third of all respondents (32 percent) said that it was very or somewhat likely that they would forego owning or leasing a vehicle if they had ready access to autonomous vehicles operated by companies

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey