American Honda First Vehicle Manufacturer to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics into the CCC X Data Exchange

CCC Information Services (CCC) and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. announced that the vehicle manufacturer is the first to integrate its diagnostics scanning cloud technology into the CCC X data exchange, simplifying scanning and reporting for Honda and Acura vehicles. Honda diagnostics data will be ingested by CCC X and passed seamlessly into CCC ONE.

Collision repair facilities will be able to run diagnostics for any Honda or Acura vehicle using a Honda-approved J2534 device and CCC Diagnostics, an integrated feature of CCC ONE, connecting them directly to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud. CCC Diagnostics enables repair facilities to request and