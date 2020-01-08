CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / American Honda First Vehicle Manufacturer to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics into the CCC X Data Exchange

American Honda First Vehicle Manufacturer to Integrate Cloud Diagnostics into the CCC X Data Exchange

By Leave a Comment

CCC Information Services (CCC) and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. announced that the vehicle manufacturer is the first to integrate its diagnostics scanning cloud technology into the CCC X data exchange, simplifying scanning and reporting for Honda and Acura vehicles. Honda diagnostics data will be ingested by CCC X and passed seamlessly into CCC ONE. 

Collision repair facilities will be able to run diagnostics for any Honda or Acura vehicle using a Honda-approved J2534 device and CCC Diagnostics, an integrated feature of CCC ONE, connecting them directly to the Honda Diagnostics Cloud. CCC Diagnostics enables repair facilities to request and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey