Registration Open for February 19-20 Auto Care Association Women’s Leadership Conference

Registration is now open for the 2020 Women’s Leadership Conference, taking place Feb. 19-20 in Charlotte, N.C. at the Omni Charlotte Hotel. The annual conference, presented by Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, provides two days of dynamic speakers and workshops focused on sharpening personal and professional development skills, as well as providing attendees with the latest industry updates and trends.

More information and registration is available online.

All Women’s Leadership Conference attendees receive continuing education units (CEU) credits toward their Automotive Aftermarket Professional (AAP) or Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) professional designations. Women