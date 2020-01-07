R-M Best Painter Contest North American Finals February 27-29 in Whitehouse, Ohio

Calling all painters who have a passion for collision repair and a competitive streak: BASF wants to hear from you. The battle for the 2020 R-M Best Painter has begun.

Painters interested in participating in the event can apply online.

From February 27-29, 2020, the industry’s most talented painters across the US and Canada will compete in Whitehouse, Ohio, at the North American finals to be named R-M’s North America Best Painter. BASF will sponsor a trip for the winner of the competition to represent North America at the International Finals held later this year in Paris, France, where they will compete against fifteen other finalists from around the world.

Judges for the competition will be made up of a panel of North American head trainers and industry experts who will focus on two main categories:

Digital competency and fast productive solutions (i.e. leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process)

Safety and sustainability – demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

In 2016, Myles Veljacic, a British Columbia native, took home 3rd place at the International R-M Best Painter Contest held in Clermont, France.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” said Veljacic. “The competition was very tight. I was extremely happy to keep up with fourteen of the best painters in the industry.”

“This is a really exciting time for BASF,” said Jane Niemi, Marketing Manager for BASF Refinish. “We get to witness these young painters do their best work using our paint while our own technical experts judge their work. BASF is proud to support the knowledge and product needed to make this event a success.”