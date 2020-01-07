Dealer Tire Acquires Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard to continue to operate independently under leadership of CEO Mike Black.

Dealer Tire, LLC, the replacement tire distribution company for automotive dealerships, announced it will acquire Dent Wizard, the provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. The combination of the two companies will create a leading aftersales dealer services platform in North America. Dealer Tire, backed by majority shareholder Bain Capital, is acquiring Dent Wizard from Gridiron Capital (Gridiron).

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy of making it easy and profitable for dealers to sell more tires, parts, services and accessories.”

Founded in 1983 and headquartered