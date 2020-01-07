CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Dealer Tire Acquires Dent Wizard

Dealer Tire Acquires Dent Wizard

By Leave a Comment

Dent Wizard to continue to operate independently under leadership of CEO Mike Black.

Dealer Tire, LLC, the replacement tire distribution company for automotive dealerships, announced it will acquire Dent Wizard, the provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. The combination of the two companies will create a leading aftersales dealer services platform in North America. Dealer Tire, backed by majority shareholder Bain Capital, is acquiring Dent Wizard from Gridiron Capital (Gridiron).

Dealer Tire Acquires Dent Wizard

 “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of making it easy and profitable for dealers to sell more tires, parts, services and accessories.”

Founded in 1983 and headquartered

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey