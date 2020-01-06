Wayne Peacock Named CEO at USAA

The USAA Board of Directors has elected Wayne Peacock to serve as USAA’s next President and CEO, effective February 1. Peacock succeeds Stuart Parker who is retiring after more than 21 years of USAA service, including as the company’s chief executive since 2015.

“Wayne has served in a broad range of key assignments at USAA for over 30 years and is absolutely committed to our members and our employees,” said USAA Board Chairman Admiral Tom Fargo. “His dedication to our mission, deep understanding of the association and