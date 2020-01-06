New Jersey Legislation Providing Right to Sue Insurers for Unfair Claims Handling Practices Scheduled for Hearing

Bill would provide claimants with ability to file civil suits for violations of state fair claims practices regulations and treble damages.

Legislation providing for the right to file civil lawsuits for violations of regulations that define unfair and deceptive insurance practices is scheduled for a hearing in the New Jersey Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee this week. New Jersey Senate Bill 2144 (SB 2144), the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act, would allow first party or other claimants the ability to file civil suits against insurers for unreasonable delays in payments or violations of claim handling regulations.

Currently