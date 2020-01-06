Craig Seelinger Named VP of Technical Compliance and Network Performance at Assured Performance

Assured Performance announced the appointment of Craig Seelinger as Vice President of Technical Compliance & Network Support. Seelinger will operate as the liaison between Assured Performance and OEMs, tool and equipment manufacturers and all other industry stakeholders related to technical compliance requirements for Certification and the ongoing maintenance of the Collision Industry Repair and Business Standards. Seeling will also assume overall management responsibility for the national network of five regional tele-Coaches, Field Business Analyst, and all on-site inspector-auditors.

Craig has over 25 years of industry experience leading teams in similar capacities. For the last nineyears, Seelinger was the Vision+ Program