Brett Wootton Named Head of Operations for Fix Auto UK-Owned Collision Repair Centers

Fix Auto UK has promoted Brett Wootton to the role of Head of Operations for Fix Auto UK’s acquired collision repair centers.

Wooton has been one of Fix Auto UK’s Regional Business Managers since joining the network in 2012 and he will be responsible for the management and development of all sites purchased by Fix Auto UK. The role will report directly to Ian Pugh.

Speaking about the promotion, Pugh said, “I am delighted to announce that Brett has been promoted to the role of Head of Operations for Fix Auto UK’s Acquired Sites. Brett has done a fantastic job