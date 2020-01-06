AASP/NJ Employment Law Training Meeting January 15

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will welcome David M. Bander, Esq., executive director, Policy Office New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, as guest speaker for the association’s first meeting of the year. The meeting will be held 6:30- 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J.

Bander will address the area of employment law, and will tackle many issues collision repairers may regularly encounter as business owners.

Topics to be covered include temporary disability insurance, family leave insurance, maternity leave, worker protections, safety and health, wage and hour