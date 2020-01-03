Todd Combs Named CEO of GEICO

Bill Roberts, GEICO’s president and CEO, has announced that he will retire from GEICO in December 2020. Roberts began his career with GEICO in 1984 as an officer in the Marketing department. Over his 35-year career, he has helped lead GEICO to become the second largest auto insurance company in the U.S. Roberts became vice chairman of GEICO effective January 1.

“Bill told Ajit Jain, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, and I in early November he was about to turn 70 and finishing up his 35th year with GEICO, and that he intended to retire at the end of 2020,”