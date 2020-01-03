CollisionWeek

Steve Carpenter Named Midwest RVP at Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International recently promoted Steve Carpenter to regional vice president of the Midwest Region. Carpenter most recently served as Dent Wizard’s vice president of operations. Carpenter will replace Dean Christian, who will be retiring from Dent Wizard in March 2020 after serving with the organization since 1996.

In his new role, Carpenter will be responsible for leading Dent Wizard’s operational teams and executing its strategic initiatives in the Midwest Region, which comprises the states of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. He will report to Dent Wizard

