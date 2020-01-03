CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus Acquires AutoEnginuity

Opus Acquires AutoEnginuity

By Leave a Comment

Drew Technologies, Inc., an Opus IVS division company, acquired US-based AutoEnginuity, LLC for a purchase price of approximately $20 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis. All conditions for completion of the acquisition of AutoEnginuity have been met.

Drew Technologies logoAutoEnginuity, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mesa, Ariz., has developed into a leader in advanced aftermarket automotive diagnostics software and associated vehicle make/model coverage. The combined Opus IVS companies serve an existing customer base of 50,000 automotive repair shops globally, by providing market leading vehicle diagnostics and vehicle communication offerings to address the trend of increased vehicle digitalization and automation.

Drew

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey