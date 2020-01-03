Consumers Remained Optimistic About Economic Prospects in December

Consumer sentiment rose in the December 2019 survey to near the top of the favorable range it has traveled during the past three years, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 99.3 in December, posting its fourth monthly gain from the low of 89.8 in August. The Expectations Index rose slightly to 88.9 in December from last month’s 87.3 and last year’s 87.0. The Current Conditions Index rose to 115.5 in the December survey from last month’s 111.6, but remained just below last year’s 116.1.

Since the start of 2017, the Sentiment