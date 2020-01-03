CCAR and TechForce Foundation Partner on Be a Pathfinder Campaign

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) and TechForce Foundation are partnering for the Be A Pathfinder promotion designed to engage students and their influencers through exploring learning styles and career roadmaps. The Be a Pathfinder campaign guides future technicians, parents and influencers to recognize the life-long opportunities of a career in the transportation industry while helping them recognize why they are a fit for such careers.

The two groups will hold a webinar on Wednesday, January 8 at 7 p.m. (EST).

Join Charlie Ayers, CCAR President, and Jennifer Maher, CEO/Executive Director of TechForce Foundation, for their webinar discussion about