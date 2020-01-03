Appeals Court Affirms Dismissal of Collision Repair Shop Racketeering Lawsuit Against Insurance Industry

The Appeals Court for the Eleventh Circuit finds lower court dismissal of 2014 class action lawsuit alleging insurers use DRP programs to illegally control non-DRP facilities’ rates was valid.

An appeal by the collision repair shop plaintiffs’ appeal to overturn the dismissal of a Federal lawsuit against auto insurance companies failed in late December to have the case reinstated. On December 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta, Ga. affirmed the dismissal of Crawford’s Auto Center v. State Farm et. al., by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The suit,