CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Appeals Court Affirms Dismissal of Collision Repair Shop Racketeering Lawsuit Against Insurance Industry

Appeals Court Affirms Dismissal of Collision Repair Shop Racketeering Lawsuit Against Insurance Industry

By Leave a Comment

The Appeals Court for the Eleventh Circuit finds lower court dismissal of 2014 class action lawsuit alleging insurers use DRP programs to illegally control non-DRP facilities’ rates was valid.

An appeal by the collision repair shop plaintiffs’ appeal to overturn the dismissal of a Federal lawsuit against auto insurance companies failed in late December to have the case reinstated. On December 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta, Ga. affirmed the dismissal of Crawford’s Auto Center v. State Farm et. al., by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The suit,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey