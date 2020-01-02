Washington Independent Collision Repairer’s Association Affiliates with SCRS

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that the Washington Independent Collision Repairer’s Association (WICRA) is the latest state association to affiliate with SCRS.

WICRA was established in April 2019, and announced to the industry in November with industry advocacy work kicking off in the state capitol immediately following the association’s launch. The main focus of the association is to improve the business climate for its members – automotive professionals and businesses throughout the state of Washington.

“WICRA is taking steps to protect the rights of the small businesses we represent, and ultimately the consumers in Washington that they