NADA Forecasts Slight Decline in 2020 U.S. Auto Sales to 16.8 Million New Vehicles

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) released its annual new-vehicle sales forecast for 2020 in December. The group predicts a slight decline in sales and continued movement away from cars to light trucks.

NADA logo “We expect new light-vehicles sales will come in at 16.8 million units for 2020, roughly a 1.2 percent drop from 2019 sales volume,” said NADA senior economist Patrick Manzi. “As for 2019, it appears new vehicle sales will best the expectations of most in the industry by topping 17 million units for the fifth straight year.”

As in 2018, consumers continued to abandon car segments in 2019.

