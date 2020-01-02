CollisionWeek

Four Vehicle Manufacturers Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Commitment Ahead of 2022 Target

Four vehicle manufacturers equipped virtually all the light vehicles they produced for the U.S. market between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019, with automatic emergency braking (AEB), three years ahead of a 2022 target.

Audi and Volvo joined Mercedes-Benz and Tesla, which hit the target last year, in outfitting all their light passenger vehicles with the crash avoidance technology, according to manufacturer reports. In total, several million more vehicles were produced with AEB, compared with the previous year.

The reports are submitted annually as part of a voluntary commitment by 20 manufacturers to equip all but the heaviest passenger

