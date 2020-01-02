Boyd Group Completes Conversion to Public Corporation

O’Day assumes role of President and CEO as part of previously announced succession plan.

The Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) (BGSI) announced today the completion of its previously announced conversion of the Boyd Group Income Fund from an income trust to a public corporation. BGSI common shares will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BYD.

Unitholders of the Fund are to receive one BGSI common share for each Fund unit held by the unitholder as at December 31, 2019. BGHI Class A common shareholders are also to receive one BGSI common share for each