Allstate Announces Esurance Brand Will Be Retired in 2020 as Part of Growth Plan

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced a new growth plan that leverages the Allstate brand, people and technology to accelerate growth in its personal property-liability business. Allstate, the fourth largest private passenger automobile insurer in the U.S. by premiums written in 2018, has seen its share of the auto market share decline in recent years. In 2018, Allstate’s share of the private passenger automobile market was 9.21%, down 2.59 percentage points or 21.9% from 11.8% of premiums written in 2000.

According to the company, consumers currently can access Allstate branded property-liability products through Allstate agencies, call centers and online