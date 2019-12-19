LKQ Acquires Auto Data Labels

LKQ Corporation announced it reached an agreement to acquire Auto Data Labels Inc., the manufacturer and distributor of replacement vehicle information labels in North America used by collision repair facilities.

Auto Data Labels produces various types of replacement vehicle information labels for all years, vehicle makes and models, including labels for Vehicle Identification (VIN), Federal Safety certification, tire pressure, under hood, and vehicle warning.

“Auto Data Labels is an excellent fit to our existing parts and services offerings, providing a one-stop-shop solution for our customers. For example, a customer would buy a hood from LKQ that will simultaneously provide for