Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Scarborough Village, in Scarborough, Ontario to its collision repair facility network. Nazir Chaudhry, owner of the Fix Auto collision repair center, has been in the automotive industry for 11 years and is always looking for opportunities to grow his business.

“I’m excited to have our team join the Fix Auto family to help us continue to grow the business,” said Chaudhry. “Fix Auto is growing and we want to be a part of it.”

Daryll O’Keefe, Regional Vice President for Fix Network Ontario, concludes, “We are very pleased to welcome Nazir