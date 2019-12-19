Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Kingston, Ontario

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Kingston, Ont., Canada. The new Assured Automotive brand location previously operated as Limestone Auto Body.

Kingston, nicknamed the “Limestone City” because of many heritage structures built using local limestone, is located about 260 km east of Toronto and 200 km southwest of Ottawa. Kingston has a metro population of more than 160,000 people.

“We are very excited to add this location, which has served the Kingston market well for many years. We look forward to becoming part of the community and the opportunity to provide the friendly