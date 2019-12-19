CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Kingston, Ontario

Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Kingston, Ontario

By Leave a Comment

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Kingston, Ont., Canada. The new Assured Automotive brand location previously operated as Limestone Auto Body.

Boyd GroupKingston, nicknamed the “Limestone City” because of many heritage structures built using local limestone, is located about 260 km east of Toronto and 200 km southwest of Ottawa. Kingston has a metro population of more than 160,000 people.

“We are very excited to add this location, which has served the Kingston market well for many years. We look forward to becoming part of the community and the opportunity to provide the friendly

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey