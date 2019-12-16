ProCare Collision Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in San Antonio

ProCare Collision announced that it is acquiring Alamo Body & Paint, a San Antonio, Texas-based multiple shop operator (MSO) with three locations in the Central Texas area. The acquisition will allow ProCare Collision to expand its services to new location markets in Boerne, Kerrville, and Schertz.

“We welcome Alamo Body & Paint into our ProCare family. This is an exciting expansion for ProCare,” said ProCare CEO Vince Brock. “Alamo Body & Paint has a great reputation and a long history in the San Antonio area. Randy Barnes, Dave Braun, and Mark Fuller built a great business and will continue innovating