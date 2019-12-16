Collision Industry Foundation Thanks New Donors

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) welcomed the following organizations and individuals as new CIF donors, supporting the charitable organization’s cause and allowing CIF to continue supporting the industry: Tim Adelmann, Air Pro Diagnostics, Allstate, Axalta Coating, Systems, BASF, Berkshire Hathaway, Boyd/Gerber, Enterprise, Painter’s Supply, St. Gobain, Sherwin Williams, Symach, Transtar.

The CIF provides emergency relief for collision repair professionals impacted by hurricanes, natural fires, flooding or other losses. The 501(c)(3) organization is able to provide services and distribute cash, equipment, tools and other resources due to the generous support of many people and organizations.

CIF would also like to recognize