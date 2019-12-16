CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Industry Foundation Thanks New Donors

Collision Industry Foundation Thanks New Donors

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) welcomed the following organizations and individuals as new CIF donors, supporting the charitable organization’s cause and allowing CIF to continue supporting the industry: Tim Adelmann, Air Pro Diagnostics, Allstate, Axalta Coating, Systems, BASF, Berkshire Hathaway, Boyd/Gerber, Enterprise, Painter’s Supply, St. Gobain, Sherwin Williams, Symach, Transtar.

Collision Industry Foundation logoThe CIF provides emergency relief for collision repair professionals impacted by hurricanes, natural fires, flooding or other losses. The 501(c)(3) organization is able to provide services and distribute cash, equipment, tools and other resources due to the generous support of many people and organizations.

CIF would also like to recognize

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey