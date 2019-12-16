AASP/NJ Partners with UTI on Employment Initiative

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has partnered with Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to help graduating students find employment with member shops.

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant and Mechanical Chairman Keith Krehel, from Krehel Automotive Repair in Clifton, N.J. recently were given a tour of the UTI Bloomfield campus which gave them the opportunity to learn about the institute’s educational offerings and job placement programs.

The institute has 11 campuses across the country, some of which offer automotive