AAA Says Number of Americans Planning Holiday Road Trip Higher

U.S. holiday road travelers projected up 3.9% compared to last year.

More than 104 million of U.S. holiday travelers will drive to their destinations this year according to projection by AAA. More Americans than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.

“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with