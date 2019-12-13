Small Business Optimism Spikes Higher in November

Report sees largest increase in owners who expect better business conditions in more than a year.
National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reports small business optimism posted the largest month-over-month gain since May 2018, rising 2.3 points to 104.7 in November. The exceptional Optimism Index reading was bolstered by seven of the 10 Index components advancing, led by a 10-point improvement in earnings. Owners reporting it is a good time to expand increased by 6 points and those expecting better business conditions increased by 3 points. The NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 6 points in November to 72, adding to the
Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.