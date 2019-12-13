Small Business Optimism Spikes Higher in November

Report sees largest increase in owners who expect better business conditions in more than a year.

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reports small business optimism posted the largest month-over-month gain since May 2018, rising 2.3 points to 104.7 in November. The exceptional Optimism Index reading was bolstered by seven of the 10 Index components advancing, led by a 10-point improvement in earnings. Owners reporting it is a good time to expand increased by 6 points and those expecting better business conditions increased by 3 points. The NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 6 points in November to 72, adding to the